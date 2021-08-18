Remnants from tropical depression Fred are expected to hit Southwestern Pennsylvania today and Fayette, Greene and Washington counties may see as many as two inches of rainfall before noon.
“We’re looking at an inch-and-a-half to two inches, probably mid-morning,” said Pat Herald, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh.
Fayette, Greene and Washington Counties can expect the heaviest rains to fall around 10 a.m., said Herald, but rain could begin as early as 8 a.m. and last until 12 p.m.
A flash flood warning has been issued for all three counties.
In a Tuesday news release, PennDOT said drivers should be on alert and shouldn’t try to cross roads covered in water.
“Don’t driver where water’s flowing,” said Herald. “Don’t drive into those big ponds of water at intersections. Wait it out; it’s not worth it.”
Herald said thunderstorms are not likely, but could increase the chances of flash flooding in the area.
Rain from the tropical depression should move out of the area by 4 p.m. this afternoon.