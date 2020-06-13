There were 463 new COVID-19 cases reported in Pennsylvania Saturday, according to a news release from the state's department of health.
There are now 78,462 positive coronavirus cases in the state and 6,211 deaths, an increase of 49 from Friday, the release said.
Health department officials said 74% of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.
“With more than half of the state now in the green phase of the process to reopen, it is essential that we continue to take precautions to protect against COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.
Washington County had two more cases reported to reach 155, while Greene County's cases remained at 30, the release said.
Allegheny County now has 2,076 cases, while Fayette has 95 and Westmoreland has 487, the release said.
“The commonwealth’s careful, measured approach to reopening is working as we see case counts continue to decline even as many other states see increases," Levine said. "But the virus has not gone away. Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently.
"Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
There are now 496,589 patients who have tested negative for the coronavirus, the release said.
