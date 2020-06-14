Pennsylvania health department officials reported 336 new cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania Sunday, but Washington and Greene counties' numbers remained the same as one day earlier.
There are now 78,798 coronavirus cases and 6,215 deaths, which is an increase of four from Saturday's reporting, statewide, according to a news release from the state department of health.
Washington County has 155 cases, while Greene has 30, the health department said.
Allegheny County saw an increase of three cases to reach 2,079, while Wesmoreland also reported an additional three to reach 490 and Fayette stayed at 95, the health department said.
Health department officials said there are 504,435 patients who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.