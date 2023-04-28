Healing Bridges, formerly Washington Communities Human Services, welcomed the community inside its spacious headquarters at 378 W. Chestnut St. in Washington Wednesday to showcase renovations, connect with locals and share the nonprofit’s recovery-oriented behavioral health service offerings. “Inviting people in the community to see what we do is important. People might not be too familiar with Washington Communities; not too many people are familiar with Healing Bridges,” said Riley Bitonti, Healing Bridges marketing and development specialist. “It’s really good to kind of keep people updated and let them know what we’re doing.” Healing Bridges assists individuals and families in greater Washington County with living stable, healthy lives. Healing Bridges offers on-site counseling and medication management, case management, and connects consumers to additional services. As people toured the expanded and recently renovated Healing Bridges, they learned about the nonprofit and its partners, like the on-site pharmacy by Genoa Healthcare, and were invited to ask questions, enter raffles and take home swag. For more information on Healing Bridges, visit https://www.myhealingbridges.org/.
Healing Bridges hosts open house
Katherine Mansfield
Staff writer
