Twelve enthusiastic, four-legged landscapers had their first day on the job Wednesday, when Goatscape Allegheny crews installed fencing, cleared the area of poisonous hemlock and set a herd goats out to pasture along Four Coins Drive in Canonsburg.
The goatscaping services are part of Canonsburg Borough’s Chartiers Creek cleanup efforts, to improve its score with Army Corp of Engineers and meet Department of Environmental Protection regulations.
“From a cost perspective, it’s cost-effective to do it this way,” said borough council President Eric Chandler. “This is eco-friendly, and it’s innovative.”
Goatscape Allegheny provides services to Allegheny County, and Canonsburg is the first borough south of the city to work with the goat landscaping company, said executive director Gavin Deming.
“Every once in a while, we’ll go outside of the city,” he said, adding his five herds have beautified the Flight 93 National Memorial and Johnstown Flood National Memorial grounds. “Canonsburg approached us. They wanted to clear up the hillside ... in an environmentally satisfactory way.”
Two Goatscape herds will work for about 40 days in two sections of Canonsburg, one across the street from Sarris Candies and the other along Four Coins Drive.
Canonsburg council is seeking volunteers to help ensure the goats have enough water, are accounted for and that their solar-powered fence is working. Volunteers may call the borough building at 724-745-1800 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.