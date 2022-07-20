The Izaak Walton League of America’s local Harry Enstrom Chapter recently awarded scholarships at two special ceremonies to area high school graduates who plan to pursue post-secondary environmental studies, including forestry, range management and other natural and earth sciences. The scholarship fund was established in 2021 as part of the Harry Enstrom Chapter’s mission to educate the public. The scholarship was made possible through generous donations from Linda Enstrom Fettig, daughter of the chapter’s namesake, and chapter members Ken Dufalla, Chuck Hunnell and Greg Niverth.

