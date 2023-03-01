Generic Police Car

A late-night bar brawl in California Borough last month ended when a man allegedly pistol whipped another person in the head, causing the firearm to accidentally discharge.

The three men charged in connection with the fight in the early morning hours of Feb. 5 outside of Legends Bar at 153 Wood St. that left one man unconscious appeared for their preliminary hearings Tuesday before District Judge Joshua Kanalis.

