Craig Run Road in Washington Township, Greene County, will be closed to all traffic for repairs beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday from the intersection of Route 221 to the split at Fisher Hollow Road. The road will remain closed until all necessary repairs have been completed.
The detour route is Good Hill/Dividing Ridge Road to Fisher Hollow Road to reach upper Craig Run Road. Motorists are advised to use caution when driving as there may be equipment and working personnel at several locations, according to a news release from Washington Township supervisors.