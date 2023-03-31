The Greene County Career & Technology Center is getting a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity to expand its reach with a second campus that will offer more training opportunities for area students after a coal mining company donated its former administrative office building to the trade school.

Iron Senergy announced this week that it was giving a 16,000-square-foot building and surrounding 47-acre property in the southern section of Franklin Township to GCCTC to allow the school to offer more secondary and post-secondary training programs.

