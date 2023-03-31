The Greene County Career & Technology Center is getting a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity to expand its reach with a second campus that will offer more training opportunities for area students after a coal mining company donated its former administrative office building to the trade school.
Iron Senergy announced this week that it was giving a 16,000-square-foot building and surrounding 47-acre property in the southern section of Franklin Township to GCCTC to allow the school to offer more secondary and post-secondary training programs.
“The donation of this facility is a once-in-a-lifetime educational opportunity for students in Greene County,” GCCTC Director Mark Krupa said. “Given the current economic status in Greene County, it would be nearly impossible to purchase or build a similar facility. The opportunities that we will be able to offer students would not be possible without this donation.”
During a tour of the facility Thursday afternoon, Krupa explained that the new location is move-in ready with the initial focus being on post-secondary education training adults in its licensed practical nurse program. One main classroom at the center of the building that is being readied for the LPN program connects to neighboring offices with specialized classes for physical therapy or obstetrics and gynecology.
Krupa hopes that the LPN program can move to the new facility in the coming weeks, which will allow them to expand other services at the current facility on Zimmerman Drive. The current building, which opened in 1970, has somewhat limited space and was last renovated in the mid-2000s, so this will allow the staff to increase welding and cosmetology classes with some of the other courses moving to the new facility. Meanwhile, the size of the new building and available land will also allow the GCCTC to eventually introduce training programs to operate heavy equipment or courses for students to earn a commercial driver’s license.
“The reason it’s so important is there’s such an increase in the number of students trying to get in CTC and the trades,” Krupa said. “There’s a need in the economy that will allow me to expand programming there, and expand programing here as well.”
The facility at 158 Portal Road is just three miles south of Waynesburg, making it an easy commute between the current school and the new location. The cost to update the new building will be minimal because it’s still in pristine condition and the layout lends itself to have traditional classrooms and teaching spaces.
Krupa said the donation happened after discussions with Iron Senergy that were prompted by the GCCTC’s businesses relationships within the county.
“That partnership, like many in the county, comes from working with businesses in our county and making connections with occupational advisory committees,” he said. “Seeing the needs from the CTC, they were able to come up with the donation.”
The donation is valued at $1.7 million, and was made possible when Kentucky-based Iron Senergy, which operates Cumberland Mine, moved into a new office on EverGreene Drive near the Greene County Airport.
“It is important to us at Iron Senergy to continue to help make a positive impact on the communities in which we live and operate,” said Justin Thompson, who owns the company and serves as its chief executive officer. “This was another great opportunity for Iron Senergy to repurpose an idle asset to create growth, new training opportunities and jobs in Greene County.”
Now, Krupa expects to be able to get the LPN program started in the next few weeks, with more courses being implemented in the coming months and years.
“Without this donation, this is something that would be nearly impossible to do in Greene County. This is the biggest thing to happen since they built the CTC,” Krupa said.
“We’ve never had an opportunity like this,” he added.
To enroll in future LPN programs, prospective students can apply online by filling out the information request form on the GCCTC website www.greenectc.org or by calling 724-627-3106, ext. 201.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.