Greene County commissioners

From left are Greene County commissioners Mike Belding, Betsy Rohanna-McClure and Blair Zimmerman.

The Greene County commissioners are asking the state Attorney General’s office to intervene in an investigation by District Attorney David Russo over the public release last month of his office’s annual audit.

The commissioners filed the action for declaratory judgment Tuesday in Greene County Court of Common Pleas claiming Russo’s investigation of several county officials is “politically motivated” in an escalating feud between the two sides.

