The Greene County Chamber of Commerce and Waynesburg Rotary Club are accepting scholarship applications now through April 13.
The 33rd Annual Chamber of Commerce Scholarship, in the amount of $1,500, will be awarded this May. Two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded by the Rotary club this spring.
Scholarships are open to any Greene County resident who graduates from high school in 2023 and meets eligibility requirements. Graduating seniors who have already been accepted to a college or technical school are encouraged to apply.
To apply for the Chamber of Commerce scholarship, applicants who hold a minimum 3.0 GPA should submit an essay, along with a completed application and letter of acceptance, to Melody Longstreth at melody@greenechamber.org on or before April 13.
Top-scoring applicants may be interviewed before a panel of judges as part of the process.
To apply for one of two Waynesburg Rotary Club Service Above Self scholarships, submit an essay and list of community service experiences, along with a letter of recommendation and application, to the Rotary on or before April 13.
Winners will be notified in early May.
To be considered, all application materials for both the Chamber and Rotary scholarships must be emailed to Melody Longstreth at melody@greenechamber.org no later than April 13.
