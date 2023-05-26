Beverly Sterling-Affinati, left, Greater Canonsburg Chamber of Commerce president, presents a $1,000 scholarship for Jaylynn Shuba to Tina Finfrock, Chartiers-Houston High School awards chairman. Finfrock accepted the award Wednesday on behalf of Shuba, a senior at C-H. Each year, the chamber awards one $1,000 scholarship each to a Chartiers-Houston and Canon-McMillan High School senior who will pursue a two- or four-year college degree or attend a trade school. The scholarship fund is made possible through the chamber’s annual 5K Bunny Run and Family Easter Walk. For more information on the scholarship program, call the chamber at 724-745-1812.
Greater Canonsburg Chamber of Commerce awards scholarship
Katherine Mansfield
Staff writer
