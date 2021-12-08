Funds are still available to Canonsburg residents interested in completing home renovations through the Home Rehabilitation Grant Program.
"It's a great program," said borough council member Rich Russo. "It's one of those kind of hidden gems that you rarely hear about. It's ... been around for a long time. The program is a lot more efficient now than it has been in the past just because of the number of applicants."
The program, funded through the Community Development Block Grant, provides funding to eligible Canonsburg residents for the completion of "non-cosmetic projects," said Russo, including roof, window, siding and sidewalk repairs.
Recipients may be awarded up to $25,000 to complete approved projects.
The grant is prorated, meaning recipients who remain in their home for 10 years are not required to pay back the money.
Those who move out of the home that the funds were used to repair must pay back a portion of the grant, determined by the length of time the resident stayed at the address. For example, if a grant recipient lives at the home for five years, he or she is required to foot the bill for 50% of the project.
"I have friends in town that have used it. I have seen it in action, never had any negative remarks or reviews about it," said Russo. "It's been a very beneficial program to Canonsburg."
Those interested in applying for the home renovation grant can pick up an application inside the Canonsburg Senior Citizens Center along East Pike Street or the borough building downtown.
Applications are also available online at https://www.canonsburgboro.com/.