A former Washington & Jefferson College intern coach for the men’s basketball team will serve two decades in federal prison after he was sentenced in federal court Thursday to charges that he sexually exploited three juvenile girls.
U.S. District Judge Robert Colville sentenced Jacob Kolonis to serve 20 years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised released and ordered him to pay $9,000 in restitution following his sentencing hearing at the federal courthouse in Pittsburgh.
Kolonis, 29, extorted two juvenile girls from Ohio and threatened another girl in Pennsylvania between August 2019 and February 2020 while he was working as an intern coach at W&J, according to court documents.
He was indicted in July 2020 and pleaded guilty this February to three counts of producing or attempting to produce material depicting sexual exploitation of a minor.
W&J officials previously said no members of the W&J community, students or employees were put at risk by Kolonis’ actions.
