In 1979, the osprey, a strikingly powerful bird of prey, was listed as extirpated – locally extinct – in Pennsylvania.
“Their story is so similar to bald eagles,” said Jim Bonner, executive director for the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania. “They were hit by the same problems of (the pesticide) DDT softening their egg shells so they could not hatch.”
Only one pair of nesting osprey called Pennsylvania “home” in 1986. The state undertook serious efforts to reintroduce the species, which glides through the skies above every continent except Antarctica, and by 2009 osprey numbers started to soar. The hawk was removed from Pennyslvania’s Threatened and Endangered Species list in 2017.
Volunteer surveys illustrate the osprey’s comeback; in 2010 and 2013, the Pennsylvania Game Commission reported at least 100 osprey nests statewide.
And one grand ole osprey pair resides atop a crane in the Mon Valley.
Early last month, a local phoned the Audubon Society to report something fantastic: Bald eagles were nesting along the Monongahela River near Charleroi.
“We get lots of eagle calls that end up being turkeys. People are learning. Their eye may not be as developed,” said Bonner. “The woman was adamant it was an eagle. As she was describing it, she described a nest. I said, ‘You know, that sounds an awful lot like an osprey.’ Why wouldn’t there be some along the Mon?”
Bonner trekked to Charleroi – he grew up in Glassport and knows the area – to confirm that a nesting pair of osprey and two hatchlings had moved into a home sweet home atop an industrial crane.
“There’s a little town ... called Speers. They’re sitting right above train tracks (on) a large red crane” near the Interstate 70 interchange, Bonner said. “Apparently people down there have known about it for a couple of years.”
Crews from Brayman Construction Co. have been working alongside the osprey – the hawk is known for nesting in the same spot year after year – while completing the Charleroi Locks and Dam joint project with Trumball Corp.
“I don’t recall anything like that” happening at another site, said Jason Lynch, quality control manager for Brayman. “Not in a crane, nothing that I’ve seen like that before.”
Though osprey often nest on manmade structures, opting for industrial fixtures near water that resemble seaside or riverside cliffs and trees, wildlife sightings along the Mon River are only just becoming common.
In the 1960s, Charleroi and surrounding areas were industrial hubs, and descriptors of Pittsburgh and its black-soot sky applied to small towns south of the city.
“I still think about the fact that when it snows now, it stays white,” said Bonner. “Development was so heavy along the river. Growing up in that area, 15 or 20 minutes after the snow fell, it was black. That’s how I think of my youth.”
Bonner recalls swimming in the Mon (despite warnings to steer clear of its polluted waters) but doesn’t remember many bird sightings. Now, wildlife is returning to the area, and reports of additional osprey nests along the Monongahela River were called in following the sighting of the crane-dwelling family.
“In the Mon Valley, we’ve seen a couple things that have contributed. Certainly the cleanup. There’s more fish on the river, certainly than when I was a kid. It’s not necessarily a great positive that our population is down, but that certainly has afforded the ability for wildlife to come back,” Bonner said, noting acid mine drainage has been reduced.
“It’s a testament to a lot of work. Between still supporting (industry) but having a closer balance where people can now see and enjoy ... nature, is rewarding. I hope people appreciate it. Ospreys nest at the same location each year. We can look forward to seeing them again on that crane next year.”
Our current commenting system, The World Table, is shutting down effective July 31. Ahead of then, we'll be transitioning to a new commenting system that will only require your subscriber credentials to log in. We'll be testing and deploying this new system in the coming days. Please email webmaster@observer-reporter.com or call 724-222-2200 ext. 2421 with any questions or concerns. Thanks for reading and commenting!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.