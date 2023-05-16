While there has been much saber-rattling in recent months about insurgents trying to take control of Washington County’s government, it was the establishment candidates who won the day during Tuesday’s primary.

Incumbent Commissioner Nick Sherman and GOP establishment candidate Electra Janis won the Republican primary in Washington County during a tumultuous time in which many running had tried to turn the party on its head.

