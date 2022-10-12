There was lots of goat talk Monday evening, as Canonsburg Borough Council debated the best way to eliminate unwanted vegetation surrounding the banks of Chartiers Creek.
A couple months ago, the Corps of Engineers gave Canonsburg a failing grade based on the condition of Chartiers Creek’s banks. Since then, council has worked to determine the best way to bring Canonsburg into compliance.
During Monday evening’s voting meeting, council approved advertising bids for the Chartiers Creek Flood Control Project. Bid specs will include the use of goats.
“Last week, it was brought up different communities are using goats ... to help with that,” council President Eric Chandler said. “We’ll just take a look. Maybe it’ll be more cost-effective.”
Councilman R.T. Bell voiced support for using goats to beautify the creek banks.
“If other people are using (goats) all over the state ... I mean, why not?” Bell said.
Council also approved renewing a longstanding agreement between the Drug Enforcement Administration and Canonsburg Police Department. Previously, the agreement was brought before council for approval each fall.
The agreement approved Monday extends the contract, with an end date of Sept. 20, 2026. Either organization may terminate the agreement at any time, with a 30-day opt-out.
But the agreement offers Canonsburg the option to fill a DEA spot, should the current law enforcement officer retire before the four-year contract is up.
“It’s actually better for us,” said police Chief Alex Coghill. “It reserves a spot for us for four years.”
Council also Monday announced a public budget workshop, to be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, inside council chambers at 68 E. Pike St.
Trick-or-Treat is set to begin at 6 p.m. Oct. 31. The event runs until 7:30 p.m. throughout Canonsburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.