The Meadow Lands’ beloved pizza shop Grande Jr. is adding an item to its menu, of sorts.

The locally owned and operated pizzeria known for large, delicious calzones, a homemade New York-style Sicilian pizza – served only on weekends – and commitment to community is announcing the launch of Pizza With Purpose, a nonprofit whose mission is to provide free food to the poor, distressed and underserved.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In