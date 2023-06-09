On Saturday, June 17, Midway Community Park will transform into a carnival of sorts, with big bouncy houses, games and a tie-dye station dotting the landscape.
“It’s a free day for the community,” said Mark Duffy, who left his job to found the startup nonprofit 25FortyPGH in Bulger. “It’s just a way to give back to the community that’s allowed us to serve them.”
In October 2021, 25FortyPGH, named after a Bible verse, Matthew 25:40, opened its first food pantry at Faithbridge Church in McKees Rocks. Last year, the fledgling nonprofit put up two more, and in June will open its first pet pantry at a local groomer’s.
“Our main focus is food insecurity, but I like to do whatever God puts in front of us,” Duffy said.
Whatever God brings to 25FortyPGH, Duffy and his team, including his wife, Kaitlyn, and son Michael, try to assist with. The organization purchased a golf cart for a neighbor who had trouble getting around the neighborhood, and 25FortyPGH volunteers have worked with other area nonprofits.
The June 17 Summer Outreach event is another opportunity for Duffy to serve.
“It’s a fun way to give to the community and show God’s love,” he said.
Folks are invited to the Summer Outreach event from 1 to 4 p.m. June 17, where there’s fun for all, including face painting, a petting zoo, egg-on-spoon races and a Ghostbusters meet-and-greet and photo op with the nonprofit Steel City Ghostbusters.
A DJ will set the mood with good tunes, and a magician will perform throughout the day. Maria’s Exotic Pet Reptiles offers kids the chance to get their photo with something slithery, and there’s another photo opportunity Duffy’s proud to announce.
“Three race car drivers from the Pittsburgh PA Motor Speedway (will be here); kids can get their pictures taken in the cars,” he said.
The event will also connect attendees with community resources. Cornerstone Care will be on site, Duffy said, and UPMC Children’s Hospital is bringing the safety van.
“We’re very excited to do this,” Duffy said. “It’s a privilege that we get to do this.”
Guests can pick up a water bottle filled with 25FortyPGH swag during the event.
While the event is free, including hot dogs, potato chips and drinks, there are opportunities to help the new nonprofit fund-raise. Attendees are invited to bring a nonperishable item for the food pantries or try their luck at the 50/50 raffle. There’s a Chinese auction with big prizes, like two tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo, five Children’s Museum passes and Washington Wild Thing tickets, too.
Those who are able are encouraged to donate on 25FortyPGH’s website.
Duffy hopes the community will turn out to celebrate together, learn more about 25FortyPGH and enjoy time outdoors in the small town.
“Our motto says, ‘We give back because He first gave to us,’” said Duffy, who himself has a disability, but never lets it hold him back. “It’s a tough world. I just love to serve people.”
