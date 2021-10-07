Locals interested in joining Girl Scouts have the opportunity to learn about the program at an open house Thursday evening.
The event begins at 5 p.m. at the American Legion along Park Avenue in Washington and runs until 8 p.m.
While parents and guardians meet local troop leaders, girls are welcome to build edible campfires, make coffee filter flowers and repurpose old T-shirts into pet toys.
Attendees can purchase Girl Scout apparel and swag in the Mobile Shop Truck, which will be on-site.
While masks are required, registration is not.