Girl Scouts listen to troop leaders at a meeting in this file photo.

Locals interested in joining Girl Scouts have the opportunity to learn about the program at an open house Thursday evening.

The event begins at 5 p.m. at the American Legion along Park Avenue in Washington and runs until 8 p.m.

While parents and guardians meet local troop leaders, girls are welcome to build edible campfires, make coffee filter flowers and repurpose old T-shirts into pet toys.

Attendees can purchase Girl Scout apparel and swag in the Mobile Shop Truck, which will be on-site.

While masks are required, registration is not.

