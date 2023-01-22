Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of light rain later in the day. Some sleet may mix in. High 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Snow showers late. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.