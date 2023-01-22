Be you Team Thin Mint, Team Samoa or Team All The Cookies, Girl Scout Cookie season arrives annually with the same buzz of excitement, and local troops are now taking orders for the organization’s most delicious fundraiser of the year.

“For volunteers, it’s a little stressful,” laughed Patricia Hawthorne, service unit manager for National Pike in Fayette County and leader of Troop 53024. “Cookie season is our biggest fundraiser of the year. The program and the sale helps to build the girls’ entrepreneurial skills, as well as help fund the activities that the girls will do throughout the year. Really, the majority of the money that we spend as a troop comes from our cookie sales.”

