The city of Washington’s public works employees spent a sunny Monday reddening downtown in advance of the holiday season. With an assist from Kevin Emerick, who volunteered his company Security Systems’ bucket truck, public works employees secured wreaths decorated in bright-red bows to the light poles along Washington’s main streets. The wreaths will brightly shine on winter evenings through the end of the holidays, thanks to Terry Wiley Rhodes, who donated lights in memory of Tim Wiley. Rhodes Carpet also donated lights.
Getting in the spirit
Katherine Mansfield
Staff writer
