Julie Gatrell has announced her candidacy for Greene County treasurer.
Gatrell, who was born and raised in the county, is a 1989 graduate of Waynesburg High School. She is a 1993 graduate of Waynesburg University, simultaneously attending school and working full time.
Gatrell, who has also lived in Morgantown, W.Va., and Washington, returned to Greene County in 1996 to raise her family in her hometown.
Gatrell has been an accountant for more than 30 years, compiling a broad portfolio of experience. She has been a corporate accountant for a gas and oil company, and worked in public accounting for 28 years. During 12 of those years, Gatrell collaborated on the Greene County audit. For the last 13 years, she has owned and operated a successful accounting, tax and consulting business in Waynesburg.
Gatrell currently serves as the Greene County Planning Commission chair. She was instrumental in organizing the Greene County Diversification Planning Steering committee. Her service on the committee included working with public officials, business owners, and residents to address the population and economic decline within the county.
Gatrell and her husband, Jim, have been married 27 years, and live in Waynesburg with their two sons. She attends Waynesburg Nazarene Church and serves as the volunteer drop-off coordinator for Operation Christmas Child for Greene County. Last Christmas season, she oversaw the collection and shipping of 3,145 shoeboxes, which the team likes to call “Gospel Opportunities.”
“Greene County is home to my family and me. We are fully invested in it and committed to it,” she said. “As treasurer, I will use my years of experience and knowledge of best practices to oversee and safeguard the funds of Greene County for its people.”
