The Martha Washington Garden Club will meet at noon Tuesday at the Laboratory Presbyterian Church, 33 Manse St., Washington. Enter the side door to the meeting room. New potential members are welcome.
The program will be “Maple Syrup, How Sweet It Is.” Bob Rustic from Rock Maple Farm will show how maple syrup is produced from the trees on his farm.
