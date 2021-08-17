While officials still do not know what disease was killing songbirds in 10 states and Washington, D.C., the Pennsylvania Game Commission says it is safe to put out bird feeders once again.
The game commission said last Thursday reports of sick and dead birds have started decreasing.
“No definitive cause of illness or death has been determined. But research has ruled out many potential causes and there is no indication that feeding birds or maintaining bird baths were contributing factors,” according to a game commission news release.
The mysterious illness had mostly been seen in eastern Pennsylvania counties. It was unusual among bird illnesses because while most bird diseases show either conjunctivitis or neurological symptoms, birds in these cases were showing both.
Rachel Handel, communications director for the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, said there were reports of birds with these symptoms in Southwestern Pennsylvania, but testing was limited and inconclusive.
“The bird wasn’t always in a condition that allowed them to do that testing,” Handel said.
According to Handel, it was difficult to get a bird tested before it had already decomposed too much. She said they had to find them “almost immediately.”
The game commission was able to rule out diseases such as avian influenza virus, West Nile virus and salmonella.
Handel said it remains important for Pennsylvania residents to regularly clean their bird feeders and bird baths. The game commission recommends cleaning them with soap and water, and disinfecting them with a 10% bleach solution for 10 minutes.
“That cleaning process is going to go a long way to help keeping birds healthy. That goes for humming bird feeders as well,” Handel said.
While the Audubon Society had ceased selling bird feeders, baths and feed, they have resumed the practice since the game commission changed its recommendations.
“People were very understanding and respectful of why they had to bring feeders indoors while the illness was still out there,” Handel said. “It will be great to enjoy seeing them in your backyard again.