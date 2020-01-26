An online fundraiser to benefit the family of fallen Supervisor Paramedic, Matthew Smelser has recently been launched.
Smelser, who was killed Jan. 5 while responding to an accident scene on Route 70, left behind a wife and two small children, one of whom has special needs.
According to a news release from Sparkles by Shell, Heather Gwaley and Michelle DeHosse, who owns the screen-printing business, worked together to organize the fundraiser.
“We were more than happy to try to help this family in any way we can.” DeHosse said, “Heather and I, in conjunction with Diana Stangroom, of Rostraver West Newton Emergency Services, and the family of Mr. Smelser, created a memorial t-shirt and hoodie and set up the fundraiser online so that it could reach the most people.”
Smelser, 43, had been involved in emergency medical work since he was a teen. His funeral drew a legion of mourners from all over the region and multiple states.
Anyone interested in purchasing a shirt can visit stores.sparklesbyshell.com/RWNES.
There is a choice of three pick up locations. They are Jefferson Hospital (for employees only); Rostraver West Newton Emergency Services, 100 Pleasant Valley Blvd Belle Vernon; and Sparkles by Shell, 246 W. Main Street, Monongahela.
T-shirts or hoodies may also be delivered by mail.
Proceeds from the sale will go to Smelser’s family.