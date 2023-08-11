A bar crawl fundraiser for a Canonsburg man who sustained serious injuries in a motorcycle crash has been set for Aug. 26.
Michael Dorrence, an electrician, handyman and father of two, was riding his motorcycle along Route 50 near Hickory July 16 when he lost control and crashed. Among other injuries, Dorrance suffered a concussion, broken pelvis, several broken ribs and punctured lung.
The road to recovery, said his girlfriend Jessica Cragg, is a long one.
“This is definitely a marathon, not a race,” Cragg said. “He’s very broken. He’s already undergone four surgeries. There’s still more. They’re probably looking at least a year (for recovery). They haven’t even given us a timeframe.”
The Michael Dorrance Charity Bar Crawl will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, to raise money for Dorrance’s children while he is recovering and unable to work, and to alleviate bills and medical costs. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at participating bars prior to the event.
Attendees can walk or be shuttled to four bars in downtown Canonsburg: The Last Call, Rusty Gold Brewing, Big Fella’s and Bar Association. Participating bars will donate a portion of the day’s profits to Dorrance, Cragg said.
Along with the bar crawl, participants will have the opportunity to win prizes and basket raffles at The Last Call. There will also be a 50/50.
All proceeds benefit Dorrance.
