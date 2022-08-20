The Washington County Fair is a celebration of the area’s agriculture, with livestock shows and sales being the bedrock of the weeklong event, which ran through Saturday. In between beef cattle, lamb and 4-H pony shows, there a variety of entertainment was on tap for kids of all ages. Folks enjoyed buckling into carnival rides and trying their hand at fair games.

