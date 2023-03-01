If ever you’ve noticed a woman cleaning roadways near the Jessop Exit along Interstate 79, you have most likely spotted Fern Sibert.

“My kids were coming into town for Easter nine years ago. I was embarrassed because Jefferson Avenue and Jessop Exit ramp looked like dump trucks just dumped their load there,” said Sibert. “I called my friend and said, these exit ramps need cleaned up. It was knee-deep up against the fences. It was terrible.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In