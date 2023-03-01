If ever you’ve noticed a woman cleaning roadways near the Jessop Exit along Interstate 79, you have most likely spotted Fern Sibert.
“My kids were coming into town for Easter nine years ago. I was embarrassed because Jefferson Avenue and Jessop Exit ramp looked like dump trucks just dumped their load there,” said Sibert. “I called my friend and said, these exit ramps need cleaned up. It was knee-deep up against the fences. It was terrible.”
Since that first spring cleanup nearly a decade ago, Sibert has led seasonal highway beautification projects every year and, at the beginning of 2023, launched what may be her most ambitious project to date: the ABC Promise Partnership, in tandem with Green Tree Promises, LLC.
“I just want to have Washington County be the cleanest county in the state by 2025,” said Sibert.
Through ABC Promise Partnership, children and adults are encouraged to send bags filled with clean plastic caps to Green Tree, which breathes new life into the otherwise unrecyclable caps. In Washington County, those caps will be transformed into park benches and picnic tables.
“The city of Washington needs, like, 25 park benches between their different parks, and a couple of picnic tables. It takes about 10 plastic (trash) bags to make one park bench,” said Sibert, noting twice that amount is needed to create a picnic table. “We want five tables and 150 benches for in and around Washington County.”
“We” includes the Washington County Watershed Alliance, Rotary Club of Washington, and local churches and organizations which have already committed to ABC Promise. If the community remains dedicated to collecting lid litter, Sibert said, between 30 and 40 tons of plastic will be eliminated from our landfills in a two-year period.
She’s aiming to complete the project, from lid collection to park bench and picnic table installation, by the end of 2025, with the first round of benches dotted throughout local parks this summer.
“We want to try to do the park benches by Father’s Day weekend,” Sibert said. “It’s not even a month and I’m overwhelmed already. I already have 10 trash bags full. I already have enough for one bench.”
Sibert encourages area 4-H groups, Girl Scout and Boy Scout troops, and other youth programs to join her ABC Program and green up Washington County. Folks interested in helping replace peeling wooden park benches with durable plastic ones are encouraged to store clean plastic lids – that means lids without metal or paper inserts, and devoid of mayo remnants – in black trash bags.
Full bags should be delivered to local drop-offs no later than June 1, to meet the Father’s Day installation.
Donation drop-off locations include the Washington Senior Center at 69 W. Maiden St., around back and up the ramp; Washington Park Office at 283 Dunn Avenue; Citizens Library at 55 S. College St., near the back foyer; and Bentleyville Public Library, which is collecting only empty, foldable plastic bags for the TREX program. Sibert is working to add additional donation sites.
“I’m not ashamed to talk to people about what I’m doing. It only helps the community,” Sibert said. “Cleaning up the streets, that’s where my passion is. Washington County belongs to all of us. It’s our home. My biggest goal is to get litter off the highway.”
