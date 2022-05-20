Young and old perused vendor stands, chatted with area business owners and purchased locally sourced honey, syrup and produce Thursday at the first Main Street Market of the season in downtown Washington.
New businesses, like Chimney Cakes and Goldrush Treats, were sprinkled among familiar faces – Simmons Farm, J&D Cellars and Spring House, to name a few.
Summer Voelker’s Kindred Flower Farm brightened the market with seedlings, tubers and fresh floral arrangements, and things were sweet at the Rustic Rock Maple Farm table, where Bob and Debra Panichi offered homemade syrups and sugar substitutes.