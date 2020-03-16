Freedom Transit will be reducing its shared-ride service in Washington County for at least the next two weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The reduction in services will begin Tuesday, according to a Freedom Transit news release.
"The focus of the service will be on continuing to provide access to essential and critical services that our passengers need. For now, fixed-route service will operate as normal," the release said.
As of Tuesday, only medical, adult day care, work and senior center “pick-up” meal trips will be provided. Freedom Transit clients that currently have trips booked in the next two weeks for the purpose of getting to and from school, social/recreational, shopping, or other needs will be contacted to postpone their trips, the release said.
Any senior citizen needing to access their local senior center to obtain a “pick-up” only meal, should call Freedom Transit at 724-223-8747 to schedule a ride.
Freedom Transit has been sanitizing buses on a daily basis to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, the release said.
For more information, call 724-223-8747.