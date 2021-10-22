It isn’t your usual networking event: All for Her is a women-centered evening out, with food trucks and a fashion show at Tanger Outlets in South Strabane.
“You can come eat and drink and shop, be motivated and just enjoy a few hours of your day,” said Carole DeAngelo, director of advertising and events at the Observer-Reporter. “The whole tagline of All for Her is ‘educate, motivate and inspire,’ and that’s what we do.”
Now in its fourth year, All for Her is an opportunity for local women to connect, learn and share with one another. The event takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Outlets, near Ralph Lauren Polo and Nike.
Women from all walks of life – from those just graduating high school to those navigating a career change to stay-at-home moms and everyone in between – are encouraged to spend the evening exploring local job and volunteer opportunities.
Attendees can learn how to get involved with or receive services from area nonprofits, whose booths will be set up alongside local vendors and boutiques. Food trucks will be parked at the event, and J&D Cellars will pour drinks for the occasion.
Washington Health System, the naming rights sponsor, is offering free blood pressure screenings.
For the first time, All for Her is putting on a fashion show – “It’s Washington County fashion week ... local flair with national brands,” laughed DeAngelo – featuring local models sporting trendy business looks, fun going-out attire and outfits for every age.
While the catwalk is expected to draw a crowd, the highlight of the evening will be an hour-long panel discussion focused on “real talk.”
This year’s panel features four local leaders: Lisa Neil, president of Southwest Training Services Inc.; Liz Mims, director of client services for Dress for Success Pittsburgh; Sara Schumacher, executive director of the Washington Health System Foundation; and Mindy Zatta, private wealth adviser with Astyr Wealth.
“The panel, to me, is very, very important and just very inspiring,” said DeAngelo. “These women allow themselves to get in front of however many people and be very raw and authentic. We ask them to give a piece of themselves.”
The women will lead a discussion on topics that could include navigating a career, making changes in one’s personal or business life and living through the pandemic.
“We wanted to hear from other women who are facing similar challenges to what we are,” explained DeAngelo. “One year, a young lady walked up to me after the panel discussion. She told me that she wanted to go to school to be a nurse, but she didn’t think that she could do it. Just being a participant at the event, it empowered her.”
“She ended up doing it. Those are the reasons that we do this event.”
DeAngelo said she hopes women “show up and enjoy” the evening. Registration is not required, and All for Her is a go, rain or shine.
“We’ve got to stick together,” DeAngelo said. “I just want everyone to know that there are likeminded people out there, resources out there, and people you can collaborate with or commiserate with.”