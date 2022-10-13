The Fort Cherry High School cross-country team will host its first Sweeten Your Mental Health 5K Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Fort Cherry Stadium, to raise funds for the Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
To guarantee a race T-shirt, register by Oct. 14. Registration closes Oct. 21.
Participants are encouraged to arrive at the high school stadium by noon on race day. The race is slated to begin at 1 p.m.
Top finishers receive a trophy.
During the event, the team will host a bake sale and basket raffle.
Cash and check donations to the Foundation for Suicide Prevention will be accepted through Nov. 5.
