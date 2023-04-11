Stallings and Schwartz

This screenshot allegedly shows Shelly Stallings and Peter Schwartz outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The former Uniontown couple was convicted of showering pepper spray onto police officers guarding Congress.

The former Fayette County woman, who pleaded guilty to participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol alongside her husband, was sentenced last week to serve two years in federal prison for showering pepper spray onto police officers protecting Congress from the riotous mob.

Shelly Stallings appeared Friday afternoon in federal court in Washington, D.C., and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta to spend 24 months in prison, which was less than half what federal prosecutors were asking for her to serve for her role in the riot.

