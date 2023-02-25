Evening falls and sunset fades, but inside the Eva K. Bowlby Library, men and women gather for illuminating discussion during Book Club, held the second Thursday of each month.

“Almost everybody in our book club is a great book lover. At the same time, they want to socialize,” said Dottie Doman, who coordinates the monthly meetings. “We have about 15 members. We’re all kind of friends by now. From 4:30 to 5 we have a social hour where we just talk, catch up with people, then we start discussing the book from 5 to 6.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In