The Greater Washington County Food Bank, a division of Food Helpers, will host a holiday meal distribution at two locations Dec. 18, when more than 1,000 local families will receive Christmas dinner.
The event, which takes place between 9 a.m. and noon at two different locations, will feed nearly 4,000 food-insecure men, women and children throughout Washington County.
"Especially during this holiday season, we offer our sincere gratitude to you for your service in support of the Food Helpers mission," said George Omiros, CEO of Food Helpers, in a news release. "We distributed over 1,000 turkeys and full dinners to residents of the county via two distributions in Washington and Donora, enabling our outreach to connect with those who deal daily with food insecurity."
Now, those in need will be treated to a Christmas meal of spiral-cut ham and holiday sides, including pineapple and yams, french fried onions and green beans, and cream of mushroom soup. A pie crust and apple pie filling are included in boxes for dessert.
Meals, and a supplemental box filled with shelf-stable items, will be distributed at the Washington Chevrolet in Washington and the Valley Skating Rink in Donora between 9 a.m. and noon.
Registration is required.
"I continue to be overwhelmed by the genuine spirit of compassion our supporters show for our clients," said Omiros. "It has been very uplifting to see people come together, work together, to help one another and to provide real food for real people in real time. This is the inspiration for introducing our new holiday distributions."
To reserve your holiday meal, visit www.foodhelpers.org/holidays or call 724-632-2190, ext. 100.