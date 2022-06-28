The local nonprofit Food Helpers announced Monday that, together with CNX Foundation, it has launched the 471 Kids Challenge to address child food insecurity in Washington County.
The 471 Kids Challenge aims to increase food security for children in Washington County who don’t qualify for traditional food programs, but still go to bed hungry because they lack access to nourishing meals.
“Children in our community are at a disadvantage with government food assistance programs beyond their control, and the 471 Kids Challenge Powered by CNX Foundation alleviates that barrier,” Food Helpers President and CEO George Omiros said in a news release. “Our goal is to make sure no child goes to bed wondering where their next meal is going to come from.”
Food Helpers estimates that 1,429 elementary schoolchildren in Washington County are food insecure. Of those, the nonprofit estimates, 471 don’t qualify for government programs. With the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s free breakfast and lunch program set to expire June 30, the number of food insecure children is expected to increase.
That’s why Food Helpers and CNX Foundation are raising money for 471 Kids Challenge.
Food Helpers aims to raise $471,000 by Dec. 1 to support local food and educational programs to address child hunger in the area.
To jumpstart the program, CNX Foundation has contributed the first $100,000, which supports 100 food-insecure kids in grades K through 5. CNX Foundation has also promised to match up to $135,000 in donations to the program.
“Reflecting one of the foundation’s key pillars, our continued partnership with Food Helpers addresses food insecurity for the populations that might otherwise be overlooked,” Audric Dodds, CNX Director of Community Relations and Executive Director of CNX Foundation, said in a news release.
For more information on the 471 Kids Challenge, visit https://www.foodhelpers.org/471kidschallenge.