The Greater Washington County Food Bank, a division of Food Helpers, is hosting a spring feast dinner distribution next month at three locations throughout Washington County.
Spring feasts will be distributed between 9 a.m. and noon April 9 at the Washington Wild Things Park, the Mon Valley Skate Center and Star Lake pavilion in Burgettstown.
Each feast box contains a spiral ham, one dozen eggs, crescent rolls, macaroni noodles, vinegar, mayonnaise and dessert. Boxes also include an Easter egg decorating kit and a 27-item supplemental box.
Last year, Food Helpers distributed 1,000 meals at both Thanksgiving and Christmas. There are 1,500 spring feast boxes available, and reservations are required.
“We continue to serve households facing food insecurity in our communities by additionally providing meals for holiday celebrations,” Food Helpers CEO George Omiros said in a news release. “We hope this allows families to come together for a ceremonious meal and create memories that will last a lifetime.”
To register for an Easter dinner, visit www.foodhelpers.org/spring or call 724-632-2190, ext. 100.