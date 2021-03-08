Food distributions will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at Holy Rosary Church, 246 Muse-Bishop Road, Muse; Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, 112 W. Pike St.; and Faith Chapel, 9 Lawrence Street, Lawrence.
Another distribution will also be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Our Lady of Miraculous Medal church parking lot 300 Pike Street, Meadowlands.
The distributions are made possible through the combined efforts of Canonsburg Mayor Dave Rhome and the Greater Canonsburg-Houston Ministerial Association
No registration is required, and the distribution will take place while supplies last. All required precautions to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus will be implemented at these sites. For those who wish to contribute, checks can be sent to Greater Canonsburg-Houston Ministerial Association P.O. Box 206, Canonsburg, PA 15317.