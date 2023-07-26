Tucked away in Elizabeth, just a few miles from Monongahela’s Main Street, is an endless field of sunflowers planted and lovingly maintained by Jay and Leslee Schwirian.

Since 2020, people from as near as down the road and as far as Pittsburgh and beyond have traveled to the Schwirian Sunflower Farm to drink in the beauty, pick their own bouquets and enjoy eats and treats from local vendors and food trucks. This year’s Sunflower Festival kicked off Saturday, and folks have spent weekdays walking the grounds, taking in the sights and sounds.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription