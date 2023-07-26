Tucked away in Elizabeth, just a few miles from Monongahela’s Main Street, is an endless field of sunflowers planted and lovingly maintained by Jay and Leslee Schwirian.
Since 2020, people from as near as down the road and as far as Pittsburgh and beyond have traveled to the Schwirian Sunflower Farm to drink in the beauty, pick their own bouquets and enjoy eats and treats from local vendors and food trucks. This year’s Sunflower Festival kicked off Saturday, and folks have spent weekdays walking the grounds, taking in the sights and sounds.
“We come every year,” said Jessica Yenny, of Monessen, who spent Monday afternoon flower picking and keeping up with her son, Jackson Hamborsky, 3.
Tori and Brian Calvert enjoyed a drive from St. Clairsville, Ohio, to the farm earlier this week, where they, too, picked flowers and ogled the rolling fields of yellow.
“It’s pretty,” Tori Calvert said with a smile. Along with a lamb petting zoo, food trucks, popcorn popped on site and other goodies, the Schwirians sell a variety of sunflower oil-based products near the entrance, and Josh Muenzer will perform an acoustic sunset concert Thursday beginning at 6 p.m.
