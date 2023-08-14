People waited in line for hot eats and cool treats at area food trucks, shopped local vendors, smiled as little ones boarded the trackless train – and all the while, prop planes danced against the sky.
“I love that we do this on an active airfield. When people are here, they’re seeing planes flying, helicopters flying. It’s the whole experience,” said Brianna Elliott, vice president of Skyward Aviation and founder of the annual FlightFest festival. “You don’t know what you’re going to see every year.”
Saturday marked the Washington County Airport’s third annual FlightFest, and people turned out in droves to see military aircraft, enjoy live dance and music performances, participate in kids activities and soar high above Washington County in prop planes.
“This is our first time,” said Daniel Leonard, whose kids, Sean, 9, and Olivia, 12, pretend-piloted a real U.S. Army Blackhawk chopper. “The kids were interested in it. I’m interested. I like planes, I like flying.”
So much so that the family signed up for a 15-minute scenic ride over Washington County, an activity that nearly sold out Saturday.
Elliott estimated between four and 5,000 people attended Saturday’s high-flyin’ extravaganza. Crowds gathered around the Blackhawk, where Army servicemen answered questions, and groups dotted the runway, watching planes take off and land. Some people stopped at local organizations’ and nonprofit’s booths to chat, while others sought shade.
One airport hangar was devoted to games and local vendors selling their wares, another was dedicated entirely to kids bounce houses.
“My kids would say the games” are the best part of the day, laughed Amanda Crowe, while her twin sons, Keith and Michael, 8, bounced on the Euro Bungee. “I like that it’s community-based, that it’s for Izzy. They’re making a positive thing to help the family.”
When Elliott launched the first FlightFest in 2021, her goal was to host a family-oriented event that offered something for everyone and doubled as a fundraiser for a charity or nonprofit.
This year’s FlightFest proceeds benefit IzzyStrong, an organization raising money for Trinity middle school student Isabelle Heather, who is battling Ewing Sarcoma.
“I went to school with her parents,” said Elliott, a PTA parent whose children are in school with Isabelle and her brother. “I want people to come to the Washington County Airport and see what all is here, and I wanted to do that with philanthropy in mind. We just wanted to do as much as we can. I wanted a direct connection to our community.”
Along with FlightFest proceeds, 36 attendees had the opportunity to ride in the Huey, a utility military helicopter, with proceeds from that ride also benefitting IzzyStrong.
Elliott said she’ll have the total amount of money raised for IzzyStrong in a couple weeks, but she expects it to be substantial, based on the community support and number of folks out and about Saturday.
When FlightFest got the green light three years ago, Elliott said, she never imagined it would take off so quickly.
“When I first envisioned this event, I thought it would be small, give a few rides, sell a few hot dogs. When we saw the turnout that year, we realized this is a thing,” she said with a smile.
As a mother of two, Elliott places great emphasis on making the event manageable for parents and families. This year, FlightFest sold timed tickets and introduced QR tickets, too. The number of kid-friendly activities and the focus on bringing people together is what keeps folks coming back year after year.
“We like to come support the community,” said Tara Wilson, whose sons, Levi and Beau Gilreath, enjoyed ice cream from Coolie Skoolie’s truck.
