What's cookin'?
At local churches and Veterans of Foreign War posts, it's fried fish, baked fish and assorted side dishes all Lent long.
Local fish fries are serving up lunch or dinner - take your pick - every Friday from March 4 through April 8 (or 15, depending on the eatery). Communities pride themselves on hidden gems whose hand-breaded fish sandwich or homemade pierogis sets the gold standard - and if you're looking for mouthwatering Lenten meals, these local spots are worth a short drive.
St. Bernard Church
Mt. Lebanon
Celebrate Taco Tuesday every Friday in Lent in St. Bernard's Clairvaux Hall along Washington Road.
The church is well known for its fish tacos, topped with homemade pico and handmade salsa.
"Everybody's going to offer a fish sandwich, but you can't get fish tacos (everywhere)," said Molly Jesso, Director of Development and Stewardship for St. Michael the Archangel Parish.
Of course, the church offers all the usuals: baked and fried fish sandwiches, coleslaw, French fries and other sides. This year, delectable desserts include Madsen Donuts. Wash the deliciousness down with a cold one - beer is available for dine in, which folks are encouraged to do.
A limited menu is available for online ordering if you're in a rush.
For more information, visit https://smapgh.org/events-1.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
Carnegie
Netflix and... fish? Those dreaming of dining in on Friday evening should swing by St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Carnegie, Pa., for the mouthwateringly delicious baked fish folks have enjoyed since 1992.
Along with baked fish, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton's menu includes crab cakes, shrimp and staple sides like coleslaw and macaroni and cheese.
For those all fished out, the church offers a pierogi dinner, and clam chowder is also on the menu this year.
The church, now part of St. Raphael the Archangel Parish, offers take-out only at both St. Elizabeth Ann Seton and Ss. Simon and Jude Church in Greentree.
"We do literally take-out," said Tim Castello, who spearheads the fundraiser. "We'll bring it to your car."
To order ahead at St. Elizabeth, call 412-857-5318. For more information, visit https://straphaelcgs.org/fish-fry-at-seas.
St. Joan of Arc Church
Upper Saint Clair
If homemade crab cakes are what you're after this Lenten season, drop into St. Joan of Arc Church along Route 88 every Friday from 3 to 7 p.m.
The church, part of St. Catherine Laboure Parish, is also serving up whopping 14 to 16 oz. fried and baked cod sandwiches. Dinners come with two sides, including pierogis and halushki.
This year, it's take-out only, and you won't want to leave the church without a turnover or a slice of fruit or cream pie.
To place orders for the Lenten fish fry, which runs through April 8, call 412-854-3173. You may also order in person.
St. Thomas More Church
Bethel Park
In pre-pandemic times, folks would gather inside St. Thomas More Church along Fort Couch Road for fine (fish fry) dining.
"It was like a buffet line. We used actual China and silverware," said Joanne Fibbi, event and development coordinator for Resurrection Parish.
"When we started planning (this year), we were still under those restrictions, where Bishop Zubik said we should not be meeting in person."
So it's take-out only at St. Thomas More, who is making up for lost fellowship with a sinfully delightful menu.
Back by popular demand is the church's hand-breaded fried fish sandwiched between Breadworks bread, available at both St. Thomas More and St. John Capistran in Upper Saint Clair (the two churches merged into one parish 13 months ago).
This year, the parish is introducing baked salmon and baked haddock to the menu. Each fish is available for two of the six weeks in Lent.
"(We're) trying to mix it up, trying to give people enough variety," said Fibbi.
Variety includes sharable sides like handmade pierogis, mac and cheese and four-cheese baked ziti. All sharables serve four.
Order ahead online at https://www.resurrectionpgh.org/lenten-dinners-2022, or place your order on-site.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 764
Peters Township
You don't have to be a member to enjoy VFW Post 764's Lenten menu, which boasts the beloved fried fish sandwich, sautéed scallops and a popcorn shrimp basket, among other scrumptious staples.
"It is a huge fundraiser," said Amy Toward, a server at the post. "We did Lent through the pandemic, when we were allowed to open, and it was busy. We were busy last year, so hopefully it will continue."
Many churches end their fish fries the week before Good Friday, but VFW Post 764 plans on serving its Lent menu through April 15.
The post is open for Lenten lunch and dinner. Pay with cash or plastic, dine in or take out, and if you'd like to order ahead, dial 724-941-2005.