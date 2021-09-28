Three fire companies responded to a basement fire at 453 Lakeview Drive, South Strabane Township, Monday morning. The homeowner, Becky Haught, and her 21-year-old son Noah were home when the fire began. Haught said that they, along with two dogs and one cat, evacuated the house when Noah smelled smoke. South Strabane fire Chief Scott Reese suspected a dryer caused the fire, but the cause was still under investigation. North Strabane Township and Washington Fire Department also responded to the 10:23 a.m. fire.
Firefighters respond to South Strabane fire
Katherine Mansfield
Staff writer
