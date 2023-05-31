No one was injured in a fire that destroyed four townhouses in Lawrence Wednesday afternoon after a garage fire spread along Old Farm Road.

First responders received a call for a report of a garage fire in the 1100 block of Old Farm Road at 3:47 p.m., said Cecil Township fire Chief Noel McMullen. The initial call reported that a woman was trapped in the house.

