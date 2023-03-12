When the clocks march dutifully ahead an hour this Sunday, March 12, from standard time into daylight saving time, it may mark the nation’s final spring forward.

Earlier this month, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio presented the Sunshine Protection Act of 2023, which would shift one hour of sunlight from morning to evening, allowing Americans to live in a permanent state of DST.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In