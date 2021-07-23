Italian-American health-care heroes will take center stage at the fifth annual Washington Italian Festival, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25, in downtown Washington.
Formal recognition of Washington's Italian Americans is a festival tradition. This year, state Sen. Camera Bartolotta will honor Italian health-care workers who live and work in Washington County and served the area through the COVID-19 pandemic. The recognition will begin at 1 p.m. at the Community Pavilion, across from the Observer-Reporter on South Main Street.
"We are thrilled to honor the important contributions of health-care workers at this year's festival," said Jon Bruno, festival chairman, in a press release. "We are spreading the word with the local health-care community and encourage you to come for this special recognition."
Health-care workers interested in being recognized at the event are asked to preregister. For more information, call Lauren LaGreca at 908-256-4348, or email montemarano@gmail.com.