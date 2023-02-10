The city of Washington said a festive farewell Thursday morning when public works crews finished un-decorating downtown and stowed Christmas decorations safely in storage until next holiday season. The Christmas wreaths, garland and lights have graced light poles along Washington’s main streets since late November.
Festive farewell
Katherine Mansfield
Staff writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest News
- Former Brownsville Legion to house cultural arts center
- GO! Charts 02-10-23
- Feeling forgotten by family
- Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre presents a dance version of 'Dracula'
- New this week: 'Your Place or Mine' and 'All That Breathes'
- Pittsburgh Humanities Festival set for March 24-26
- Legendary Con set for July 8-9 in Waynesburg
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 11
-
Feb 11
-
Feb 13
-
Feb 18
-
Feb 18
-
Feb 23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.