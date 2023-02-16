Blue skies, sunshine and a warm breeze enticed folks outdoors Wednesday for a little play, some relaxation and casual conversation. Fast friends Clara Chapman, 3, of Washington, and Maggie DiSaia, 3, of Canonsburg, spent the morning swinging while their moms, Carly Chapman and Jo DiSaia, chatted. Colton Huwe and his pup Bruno traveled from Bethel Park to Canonsburg Lake for some good fishing, while North Strabane resident Byron Stewart shot hoops at the park’s courts. Doug Mickey and his granddaughter Isabella Taylor, of Canonsburg, joined the crowds at North Strabane Park, where Paislynn Ross, 2, played on the jungle gym with her grandma Amy “Gammy” Ross of Strabane and Ross’ friend, Desiree Calloway. People were happy to take advantage of the spring-like day ahead of weather reports calling for rain and, next week, snow.
Feels like spring
Katherine Mansfield
Staff writer
