Blue skies, sunshine and a warm breeze enticed folks outdoors Wednesday for a little play, some relaxation and casual conversation. Fast friends Clara Chapman, 3, of Washington, and Maggie DiSaia, 3, of Canonsburg, spent the morning swinging while their moms, Carly Chapman and Jo DiSaia, chatted. Colton Huwe and his pup Bruno traveled from Bethel Park to Canonsburg Lake for some good fishing, while North Strabane resident Byron Stewart shot hoops at the park’s courts. Doug Mickey and his granddaughter Isabella Taylor, of Canonsburg, joined the crowds at North Strabane Park, where Paislynn Ross, 2, played on the jungle gym with her grandma Amy “Gammy” Ross of Strabane and Ross’ friend, Desiree Calloway. People were happy to take advantage of the spring-like day ahead of weather reports calling for rain and, next week, snow.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In