Jeffrey Robert Martin

Observer-Reporter

Jeffrey Robert Martin is escorted to a courtroom inside the Greene County Courthouse in this 2016 photo.

The Fayette County man sentenced to death for raping and murdering a 12-year-old Greensboro girl in June 2006 is asking a judge for a new trial or to be resentenced.

Jeffrey Robert Martin appeared Thursday morning at the Greene County Courthouse for a hearing on his appeal nearly 17 years after he strangled Gabrielle Miranda Beche and buried her body on a horse farm in Dunkard Township where he worked.

Jeffrey Martin

Jeffrey Robert Martin as shown in his state Department of Corrections booking photo
Gabrielle Miranda Beche

Gabrielle Miranda Bechen, 12, was murdered by Jeffrey Robert Martin in June 2006.

