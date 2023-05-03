A Central Pennsylvania man is accused of endangering the lives of his wife and their two young children when he inexplicably turned off their car and pulled its emergency brake while the vehicle was traveling on Route 844 in Washington County.
Vincent P. Scrbacic, 43, of Steelton, faces two felony counts of child endangerment and three misdemeanor charges each of reckless endangerment and simple assault following the incident Monday morning in Hopewell Township.
State police said Scrbacic was in the passenger seat of the vehicle while his wife was driving them and their two little girls – ages 2 years and 9 months – in the backseat shortly after 11 a.m. when the parents got into an argument.
Police said Scrbacic reached across the center console and pulled the vehicle’s keys from the ignition, put the car in neutral and then applied the emergency hand brake while they were traveling east on Route 844 near Willow Road.
No one was injured, but police said Scrbacic put the family in serious danger. Troopers arrested him and he was arraigned on the charges by District Judge John Bruner.
Scrbacic is being held at the Washington County jail on $250,000 bond.
